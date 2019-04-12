Mr. Cleother Young, Jr., 66 of Charlotte, passed away on April 3, 2019 at CMC-Main. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at New Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation from 1:30 p.m to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2019