Clifford Alan McLemore
1973 - 2020
Clifford Alan McLemore "Cliff", 46, of Indian Trail, NC, died at his home on June 17, 2020. Visitation will begin at 11 AM with service to follow at noon on Wednesday, June 24, at New Hope Baptist Church, 7841 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. For full obituary and to share memories, please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 545-3553
