He married the love of his life, Geneva Christie Archer. They shared an incredible 61 years of marriage. Throughout the Mooresville and Davidson area, his name came to represent dedication, integrity, and sincerity. In July 1955 Clifford purchased his first wrecker, a 1947 Chevrolet, the humble beginning of Archer's Wrecker Service. He was a man to be admired and remembered.



Mr. Archer is survived by his children, Frankie Archer and wife, Cindy; daughter, Vicki Archer Childers and husband, Tom; granddaughter, Erika Archer Hammons and husband, Scott; great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Hammons and great-grandson, Keithan Hammons; sisters, Virginia Childress, Ruth Barnette and husband S.M; sister-in-law, Helen Christie; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loyal K-9 companion, Charlie.



In addition to his wife, Geneva, Mr. Archer was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam, (Vicki's son); son-in-law, Bob Campbell; and one brother and five sisters.



Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 or Davidson Lands Conservancy, PO Box 1952, Davidson, NC 28036.



Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM at Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville, NC on Saturday, March 9. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:45PM. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.



