Clifford Andrew Norris, 93, passed away 0n July 15, 2020. He spent his final peaceful
days surrounded by his loving family.
Clifford was born June 12, 1926 in Cramerton NC, to Henry W. and Ola M. Norris. He
graduated from Cramerton High School in 1944. Following graduation, he enlisted in
the US Navy, and was sworn in on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Clifford spent 2 years serving
as a quartermaster specializing in logistics in the Pacific, including The Philippines,
Guadacanal, and occupied Japan. Returning home from the war in 1946, he attended
Kings Business College in Charlotte, where he met and married Mary Sue Cowan on
March 18, 1948. Clifford and his wife settled in Charlotte and raised their family here,
sharing and enjoying the city's postwar prosperity. Their loving marriage has spanned 71
years. The couple was fondly referred to by friends and family as "Cliff and Sue". Clifford
enjoyed a rewarding career in accounting and sales, eventually retiring from his own
firm, Norris Equipment Company. Following retirement, Cliff ran the front desk at his son Scott's auto repair establishment, Metric Wrenches, until 2012. At age 84 he joined 108 WW II Veterans being
commended by the Rotary Flight of Honor to Washington DC. The veterans were
honored by a celebration at the World War II Memorial on October 2, 2010. Clifford was
an avid sports fan and golfer, spending many an afternoon on local golf courses, or
cheering on local professional sports teams. He was very active in his community of
faith at both Midwood and Providence Baptist churches in Charlotte. Clifford always
demonstrated kindness, a great sense of humor, and a ready smile for all who knew him.
His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, his children, grandchildren, and good
friends.
Clifford is preceded in death by his son, Scott Norris; sisters Maggie Johnson, Lessie
Starret, Kathleen Ottinger, Ruth Long, and Alice Huffstetler; brothers Leo Norris, Henry
Norris, and Marvin Norris.
Clifford is survived by his wife Mary Sue Norris of Charlotte; brother Oscar Norris of
Gastonia; daughter Cindi (Kevin) Caddell of Charlotte; son Stephen Norris of Morris Plains NJ;
daughter-in-law Millie Norris of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Amanda and Alison Norris;
Hannah and Marley Caddell.
Memorial Services for Clifford Norris will be held at 11:00 AM on January 21, 2020 at
Providence Baptist Church; 4921 Randolph Rd. Charlotte NC 28211. Reception will follow
at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
Providence Baptist Church; Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte, PO Box 470408
Charlotte, NC 28247; donatehospice.org or the Cramerton Veterans Memorial Fund payable
to: Town of Cramerton, 155 N Main Street, Cramerton, NC 28032.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020