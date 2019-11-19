Born in Beaufort, NC in 1925, Walt Hamilton was the third son of parents Sue and Roy Hamilton.
An accomplished furniture and textile designer, he served as Vice President of Century Furniture Company in Hickory and design lead for Pennsylvania House Furniture and The Kittinger Company.
Walt studied at Wake Forest College, was a graduate of Hardbarger School of Business and New York School of Design.
A WWII veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Pacific Theater, he was a recipient of three campaign bronze stars and a Purple Heart.
Preceded in death by wife Haddie Neal Hamilton and is survived son Mark Hamilton and Sean Sullivan of Charlotte and son Timothy Hamilton and Ron Wootten of Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held on Friday November 22, 2 pm at Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the church's Christian Home/missions.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2019