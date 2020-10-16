Clifton Henry Hammond, 74, of Davidson, NC passed on October 10, 2020. His spirit left us gently for Heaven following complications with pancreatic cancer. Cliff, known to most as "Paw Pawl," was born in Anderson, SC on August 6, 1946 to the late Harold C. and Daisy M. Hammond. Along with his parents, Cliff is preceded in death by his brother Harold "Mac" Hammond. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Mary Anne Cleveland Hammond, his daughter Anne Hammond Byrd (Tim Byrd) and his greatest gifts, grandchildren Mary Anne and Austin Byrd. He is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends.
Cliff graduated from TL Hanna High School in Anderson, SC in 1964. Ambitious even at an early age, he achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout. A lifelong educator, he attended The Citadel, Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) and later graduated with his Bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia. Cliff earned a Master's degree at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Early Childhood Education and became a full-time instructor there. Later, Cliff attained his Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Afterwards, Cliff decided he needed to continue his commitment to education in the community college and returned to CPCC as a counselor for the Hospitality program. He later became Program Director for the Early Childhood Education program at CPCC. He earned the 1987 Richard H. Hagemeyer Educational Advancement Award, given by the College's Foundation each year to a graduate who made an impact on the community as a result of his experiences at Central Piedmont. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Cliff also served in the United States Army Reserves with honorable discharge.
In addition to early childhood education and correcting his grandchildren's grammar, Cliff's other life passions included riding his motorcycle and enjoying music of all kinds. He lived his life following the belief, "Love is a verb." He showed his love by strumming his guitar while making up songs on the spot just to spark a smile on the faces of the children in his life. He could also be found playing his harmonica, bongos, trumpet or singing along with James Brown and the Famous Flames. Every so often, he could be found cooking up a mean pot of chicken 'n dumplings for family and friends while always making sure there was a fresh pitcher of sweet tea on the table as well as no dirty dishes left in the sink. He lived to love and to show his love.
In light of current conditions preventing a gathering of our loved ones, the family will hold a private graveside service. For all who knew and loved "Paw Pawl" the family encourages you to take comfort in knowing until we can celebrate together, he'll be smiling down on all of us. Meanwhile share and remember stories full of laughter and love, for there are many of them, and offer prayers for Cliff's peace in the great Above. We can almost hear that familiar comforting response echoing down from him - "Back at 'ya! Peace."
A life celebration for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Davidson Village Network: www.davidsonvillagenetwork.org
;
Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region: www.hpccr.org
; Pancreatic Cancer Network: www.pancan.org
or charity of your choice
. Raymer Kepner Funeral Home is serving the family, www.raymerfh.com
.