Clinton Burke Jr.
Clinton Irvin Burke, Jr. "Clint" LAKE WYLIE - Clint Burke, beloved husband of Sandra Vandevere Burke, passed away unexpectedly on August 13, 2020, at the age of 70. Clint began his life in Bartlett, New Hampshire where he developed a great love of the outdoors. Skiing from the age of 5, he continued this love throughout his life; he loved teaching young children to ski and did this as part of his job at Carroll Reed Ski Shop teaching young school children. He continued this great love by going to school at Western State in Gunnison, Colorado where he was also on the National Ski Patrol. Clint and Sandra met after she hit his parked car and left a note; they were married six months later and spent 48 wonderful and eventful years together. Clint started his career as a lumber inspector and then moved into sales where he found his true calling. Clint was a salesman who never met a stranger. Moving to Charlotte in 1989, he continued his sales career with automotive, jewelry, and insurance/financial services. After retiring, Clint found that he missed talking and meeting new people so he went back to work part time with Enterprise Car Rental. His attribute was making people smile and laugh. Clint was a devout member of Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, an Elder and on various committees. He was also a Mason with Mount Washington Lodge #87. Clint was pre-deceased by his parents, Clinton, Sr. & Priscilla Burke, brother Joseph Burke and his baby daughter Heather Burke. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sandra Vandevere Burke, brother Jerry Burke (Wendy), his sisters-in-law Diane Vandevere (Bill Holland) and Susan Smith (Tom) along with numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church, 9401 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28273, or online at http://cscpc.org/giving/.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
