Clinton Hunt, 73, entered heaven peacefully surrounded by family October 8, 2020. Mr. Hunt was born March 17, 1947 in Robeson County to the late Edmond and Leona Hunt. He was proceeded in death by Lester, Woodrow, Lee Cardell and Kermit Hunt. He is survived by his wife, Kathyleen Hunt. Sons: Clinton Hunt & Jamie Rhyne (Robyn). Two grand daughters: Aleigh & Dalys Rhyne. Brother: Willie Hunt of Huntersville, NC. Sister: Gwendolyn (Charles) Locklear of Pembroke, NC. With a host of nieces, nephews and friends.Clinton served in the US Army 17 July 1969 - 15 July 1971. He was in Vietnam for 11 months as a Army E4 Specialist Canvas and Web Repairman (MOS Specialty). He received honorable discharge after a full 2 year term. He was an expert in rifle M16.He then retired from Overnite Transporation, now UPS, after 30 plus years. He enjoyed Gospel music, playing his guitar, fishing, deer and rabbit hunting, beagles, softball and fellow shipping with his family. He served the Lord, served our country and loved his family.A funeral service will be held at 2pm Sunday, October 11 in the chapel of James Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Northlake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM prior at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton NC 28658.