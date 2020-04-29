Clontz Lee Curlee, 97, of Mint Hill, NC passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Clear Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mint Hill.
Mr. Curlee was born September 25, 1922 in Oakboro, NC to the late James Lee Curlee and the late Ethel Marie Smith Curlee.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Ruth Curlee; sister Zula Little; brother James Lloyd Curlee; as well as his daughter in law, Judi Nelson Curlee.
Survivors include his son, Ron Curlee of Mint Hill, NC; grandson, Matthew Curlee; granddaughter Sarah Curlee; grandson, Daniel Curlee and wife Sarah; great-grandchildren, Hudson and Evelyn Curlee; and sister, Gertrude Coble.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Thursday, April 30th at Oakboro Cemetery, officiated by Chaplain Amanda Lewis of Novant Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Curlee family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 29, 2020