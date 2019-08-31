Clyde Aaron Threatt, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 26, 1936, in Kershaw, SC, he was the son of the late Amsy Clyde Threatt and Edna Hunter Threatt and husband of the late Sue Bishop Threatt.
Aaron worked with his father and mother at Wayside Grocery Store in Kershaw, SC from 1942-1985, along with establishing R. C. G. T., Inc., coin laundries and commercial rental properties from 1970 to the present. He attended USC, received his AA Degree from Wingate University, and BA Degree in Business from Wofford College. He loved the Smoky Mountains and considered Gatlinburg his second home.
Known by his grandchildren as "Big A", survivors include his three sons, Rodney Threatt of Spartanburg, SC, Chris Threatt and wife Ashley and grandchildren, Sydney, Mason, and Taylor of Spartanburg, SC, and Geoffrey Threatt and wife Monica and grandchildren, Ian, Abigail, and Mary Claire of Boiling Springs, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Tom Evans. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the -Upstate SC, 2030 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 31, 2019