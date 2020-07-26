Clyde Cecil Dickson Jr., 83, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at CMC Atrium. A Charlotte native, Clyde was born on July 11, 1937, son of Clyde Cecil Dickson and Ethel Thompson Dickson. He attended Sewanee Military Academy and Porter Military in Charleston before graduating from Myers Park High School where he played football for Coach Gus Purcell.
After graduating from UNC Chapel Hill, Clyde began what would be an over fifty-year career at the C.C. Dickson Company. He was the Chairman of the Croydon Corporation, parent company of C.C. Dickson Company. Clyde's career included countless volunteer boards and committees. He was particularly proud of being a Life-time member of the Board of Wingate University and a board member of the Jesse Helms Center as well as being a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and a member of Myers Park Baptist Church.
Clyde was guided by a saying passed down to him by his father, "The two most important things in life are the ability to manage and the ability to get along". He deeply loved and cared for his family and his employees and always tried to lead by example. He had an innate ability to get along by remaining humble and being non-deserving.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Copses Dickson; seven children, Anne D. Jordan of Charlotte, Wynne D. Stegall and her husband, Edward of Monroe, NC, Liz D. Bleacher of Charlotte, Page D. Henderson and her husband, Mark of Charlotte, C.C. Dickson III of Cornelius, NC, Thomas Huntley Dickson and his wife, Mary Ellen of Lancaster, PA and Walter Ernest Dickson and his wife, Judy of Stanford, CT; 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert T. Dickson and his wife, Roye Ann of Matthews.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by a sister, Cecelia Stewart.
Graveside services will be private at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Memorial may be sent to The Salvation Army, 4025 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28217
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.