Clyde F. "Bud" Edwards, 86, of Charlotte died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home.
A native of Columbus County, NC, Bud was born to the late Daniel Elijah Edwards and Nettie Irene Strickland Edwards on November 3, 1933. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a medic with the 37th Medical Company Prevention, 8th Army in Seoul, Korea 1956-1958. Bud earned his Sharp Shooter and Good Conduct Medal.
Bud started his career with Pilot Freight Carriers in the 1950's until 1989 where he cultivated many lifelong friendships. Bud retired from Consolidated Freight in 1991. During retirement years he provided lawn care to family and neighbors which became his mission field. Bud was a very active member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as usher, deacon, Sunday School teacher and participated on various committees. Bud was the hands and feet of Jesus. He loved his family and was a good friend and neighbor.
Bud is preceded in death by sister Dorothy Coleman, brother-in-law Jack Coleman, sister Sadie Breneman, brother-in-law James Breneman, brother Daniel Phillip Edwards and sister-in-law Mary Edwards.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Bonnie Edwards, daughters Robin Sowell (Marc), Julie O'Donnell (Rob), siblings Martha Worthen (Cliff), Tom Edwards, Libby Peacock (Ed), David E. Edwards, Sr. (Cindy), grandchildren Savannah Sowell, Peyton Sowell, Drew O'Donnell and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26 at New Hope Baptist Church, 7841 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte with Rev. Jason Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 7841 Idlewild Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212 or Novant Health Hospice, 324 N. McDowell St., Charlotte, NC 28204.
