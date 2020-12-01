Clyde James Mullis

November 26, 2020

Denver, North Carolina - Clyde James Mullis, 84, of Denver, NC. passed away on November 26, 2020. Born on January 24, 1936 in Charlotte, NC., he was the oldest child of the late Vasker R. and Jewell Furr Mullis.

Clyde worked for Blythe Industries for 29 years.

He was a faithful member of Denver Baptist Church. He served as an usher and active in the church's senior ministry. His love for his Lord Jesus Christ was lived everyday.

Clyde was also a member of the Denver Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his harvest with family and friends.

Clyde was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He loved people and was eager to serve others. He was a kind, humble and gracious man. As a loving and devoted husband, he passionately cared for his wife who was the love of his life.

Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary (Lucielle) Hartsell Mullis, daughters Sharon Walker and Karen Hendrix (Roger); grandchildren Tiffany Cook (Kenneth), Jenna Linton (Edward), Cortney Sherman (Ryan) and Baron Hendrix (Jenna); great grandchildren Addie, Madelyn, Gage Cook, Olivia and Wyatt Linton; brother Lance Mullis (Shirley).

A Celebration of Clyde's Life will take place at a later date at Denver Baptist Church for all his family and friends. Memorials in Clyde's memory can be made to Denver Baptist Church 6917 Forest Hills Drive Denver, NC. 28037 would be deeply appreciated.





