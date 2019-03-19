Clyde "Goodie" Goodman, age 80, passed away March 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Rev. Gilbert B. and Grace Smith Goodman, Sr. and the brother of Gilbert B. Goodman, Jr. (Conni) of Millers Creek, NC. He is also survived by one niece, Melisa Kerkau; one nephew, Michael Goodman (Elizabeth); one great nephew, Grayson James Kerkau. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Goodman Brown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde R. Goodman.
Clyde's celebration of life will be held in the Chapel of Pollard Funeral Home, 2pm Saturday, March 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Clyde's name to the by visiting
Pollard Funeral Home, Chester, SC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 19, 2019