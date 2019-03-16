Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colby Lewis Burbank III. View Sign

Colby Lewis Burbank, III passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019 at his home on Lake Norman. Born on November 11, 1945 to Barbara Black Burbank and Colby Lewis Burbank, Jr. in Melrose, Massachusetts, he graduated from Lynnfield High School where he was an athlete and a scholar. He then graduated from Brown University in 1967 where he majored in Economics, was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and was on the track and field team.



Colby had a successful business career, excelling in finance at Westinghouse and as a Senior Vice President with Barclay's Bank and SunTrust Bank. Above all, he was passionate about and fiercely dedicated to his family, always quick to remind himself and his loved ones how truly blessed he was in so many respects. As the ultimate role model for his sons, he never missed a grandchild's sporting event or performance, nor did he ever pass up an opportunity to coach his sons' sports teams or to lead his sons' Indian Guides groups. Colby's intense love of family and his tireless work ethic were firmly engrained in his sons. His sons readily admit that that they would not be the men, husbands and fathers they are today without Colby's wisdom, teachings, love and guidance.



Although a New Englander at heart, having grown up in an idyllic suburb of Boston, he was always ready for a new challenge or opportunity, going on to live in almost every state on the east coast (MA, RI, NJ, VA, GA, PA, FL and NC). He loved fishing, reading, traveling, working in his yard, woodworking, the Red Sox, the Patriots and the Tarheels. Colby spent many childhood summers at his grandparents' cabin on Lake Wentworth in New Hampshire and enjoyed returning to the area for summer vacations with his family. He was a faithful volunteer, most recently serving as the president of homeowners' associations in the neighborhoods in which he lived, and with the Mooresville Soup Kitchen, serving as both a kitchen volunteer, board member and treasurer.



Colby is survived by Carol, his high-school sweetheart and loving and devoted wife of over 50 years; his son Todd and his wife, Lori; his son Scott and his wife, Courtney; his son Matthew and his wife, Meredith; his seven grandchildren Jackson (17), Campbell (15), Davis (15), Ryan (14), Molly (13), Ashley (12) and Tyler (8); his brother Craig and his wife, Stefani, from Fairport, NY; his sister Ann from Leominster, MA; his brother Nelson and his wife, Joanne from Centerville, MA; 15 loving nieces and nephews; in-laws (Davis and Carol Barton, Rick and Sally Barton, Greg and Suzanne Barton and Judy Cifone); and countless friends.



In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with his passion for the Red Sox, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Colby Burbank to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (The Jimmy Fund), P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via



The service to celebrate his life will be held at 2pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Davidson College Presbyterian Church in Davidson, NC. The family will receive friends following the service in the Congregation House.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Burbank family.

494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150

Mooresville , NC 28115

