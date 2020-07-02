Colene Flannigan

Colene Brasington Flannigan, 92, passed away on June 28, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
She was born October 7, 1927 in Charlotte to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene (Cora Hine) Brasington.
Colene was a long-time member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. She excelled in her career as a payroll specialist, working for Union Carbide, and later, Pneumafil Corporation. She enjoyed travelling with her late husband, Jack, and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jack Wayne Flannigan, and three brothers, John David Brasington, Richard Brasington, and Eugene (Bud) Brasington, Jr.
Survivors include her son, D. Chris Flannigan and his wife, Mary Faith; stepsons, Jerry Flannigan and wife Vivian, Richard Flannigan and wife Lavern, and Michael Flannigan and wife Barbara; nine grandchildren; sister, Peggy Brasington Morgan; sister-in-law, Joyce Brasington; and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.
