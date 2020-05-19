Colin Stuart Shaw
1944 - 2020
Colin Stuart Shaw, 75, of Davidson died at home on May 17, 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage IV stomach cancer on April 21. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Gwynn Shaw; two sons, Henry C. Fleming of Davidson and John Colin Shaw of Hillsborough, as well as daughter Heather S. Shaw. He is also survived by four siblings, five grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made at www.davidsonlands.org or to www.standforanimals.org. Read the full obituary at www.CAVIN-COOK.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
