Colleen Hartsell Kennerly, 87, of Mooresville, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Prospect Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church parlor. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may make them to Prospect Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, 9425 NC-152, Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Kennerly. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 16, 2019