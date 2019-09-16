Colleen (Hartsell) Kennerly (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
28115
(704)-664-3363
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Prospect Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Prospect Presbyterian Church
Obituary
Colleen Hartsell Kennerly, 87, of Mooresville, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Prospect Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church parlor. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may make them to Prospect Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, 9425 NC-152, Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Kennerly. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 16, 2019
