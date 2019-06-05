Colt, 24, of Waxhaw, NC, passed away at home on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1994 in Charlotte, NC, the son of Charles Scott Lofton of Waxhaw, NC and Monica Sibley Lofton of Indian Trail, NC. He was the grandson of Charlotte Welch Lofton, the late Rev. Dr. W. Carter Lofton, the late Virginia "Dolly" Sibley, and the late Colonel Nathan C. Sibley.
Colt was a 2012 graduate of Cuthbertson High School and played the guitar in the school band. He was an Executive Chef. Colt was a kind and friendly young man who never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brandon Garrett Lofton; and his grandmother, Charlotte; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his uncle, James Mark Lofton.
The funeral will be held 2:00PM Friday, June 7th at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 2701 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church "Outreach Fund."
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 5, 2019