Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Concetta "Connie" Romano. View Sign

Concetta (Connie) Romano (Cenicola) left this world to join the angels March 7, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Connie is survived by her husband of 55 years Pasquale Romano, her children Antonio (Tony) Romano, wife Lynda, and daughters Annie and Ella, Angela Stansell, her husband Ben, and sons Joshua and Jackson, Gina Santoro, husband Jason and children Michael and Isabella, Michael Romano, wife Priya and son Luca, Jennifer Lieberman, husband Marc and children Emma, Mia and Max, her sisters Antonia Guarino of Cerreto Sannita, Italy and Orlanda Pelosi of Watertown, CT and countless other friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings Giuseppina, Ida, Andimo, Elvio, and Francesco.



She was born on November 4, 1939 in Cerreto Sannita, Italy to the late Salvatore and Angelina (Parente) Cenicola. After moving to the US post WWII, Connie always worked to provide a better life for her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend who opened her home and heart to all and loved nothing more than being with her family and cooking to show her love.



A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Monday March 11, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A visitation will be an hour prior in the church, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Maggiano's South Park. All are welcome to celebrate Connie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude's Children Hospital or the in Connie's honor.



Online condolences may be offered at

Concetta (Connie) Romano (Cenicola) left this world to join the angels March 7, 2019 surrounded by her family.Connie is survived by her husband of 55 years Pasquale Romano, her children Antonio (Tony) Romano, wife Lynda, and daughters Annie and Ella, Angela Stansell, her husband Ben, and sons Joshua and Jackson, Gina Santoro, husband Jason and children Michael and Isabella, Michael Romano, wife Priya and son Luca, Jennifer Lieberman, husband Marc and children Emma, Mia and Max, her sisters Antonia Guarino of Cerreto Sannita, Italy and Orlanda Pelosi of Watertown, CT and countless other friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings Giuseppina, Ida, Andimo, Elvio, and Francesco.She was born on November 4, 1939 in Cerreto Sannita, Italy to the late Salvatore and Angelina (Parente) Cenicola. After moving to the US post WWII, Connie always worked to provide a better life for her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend who opened her home and heart to all and loved nothing more than being with her family and cooking to show her love.A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Monday March 11, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A visitation will be an hour prior in the church, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Maggiano's South Park. All are welcome to celebrate Connie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude's Children Hospital or the in Connie's honor.Online condolences may be offered at mcewenpinevillechapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel

10500 Park Road

Charlotte , NC 28210

(704) 544-1412 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close