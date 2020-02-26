Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Fultz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Pate Fultz CHARLOTTE - Connie Pate Fultz, age 78, of Charlotte, NC passed peacefully, on Friday, February 21, 2020, after a long battle with heart failure. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Thomas and husband Paul Thomas; grandchildren, Christian & Collin Thomas and son William A. Nordman Jr. and wife Phyllis Nordman and grandchildren Owen & Adam Nordman and Samantha Nordman Koepkey and 4 great-grandchildren; niece Leslie Long, great-niece Emily Neal and great-great-nephew Knox Neal; as well as many, many wonderful friends and extended family who loved her dearly. Born March 9, 1941, in Clinton, NC, to Reedy Claxton Pate and Marietta Spell Garrison (deceased). She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lynne Vonne Nordman and sister Emma Jewel Austin. She was the valedictorian and beauty queen Miss Pineland of Pineland College; worked and retired from Duke Power. She was also a Shag dancer inducted into the Living Legends. She love to dance, sing, go to the beach and travel, go to yard sales and to visit her beloved second family in Jamacia, Irene Gordon and family. She will be dearly, dearly missed by all that knew her.

