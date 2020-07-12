1/
Connie Mudano Russo
1936 - 2020
Connie Mudano Russo passed away on June 27, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care in Charlotte, NC. She was a 1957 graduate of St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Waterbury, Ct.

She was predeceased by her parents, Elsie and Carl Mudano, and her husband, Henry (Hank) Russo.

She is survived by her sons: Henry Russo Jr, Carl Anthony Russo, granddaughter Lily Lin Russo, daughter-in-law Nancy Iyoob Russo, sister Marilynn Stacey, Aunt Frances Holihan, nephew David Stacey and his wife Melissa, great nephew Chaz Stacey and many cousins in Florida, Connecticut, South Carolina, Sicily and Argentina. Also, special friend Marianne Sardino, who introduced her to her husband, Hank.

Cremation will be conducted by Carolina Cremation, and internment will be in Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, in West Palm Beach, Fl.

Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Russo family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
