Constance J. Mead, age 87, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died February 16, 2020. Born in Westfield, MA to the late Carlton and Eleanor Hall, she was a graduate of the St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. Since 1975, Connie was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church where she served as Senior Warden of the Vestry for four and a half years during the interim period between the pastorates of Peter Huiner and Anna Waid. She also served on Grace Church's Altar Guild, LEM, Home Prayer Ministry, as Pledge Secretary, as a Communion Assistant and as a volunteer at Emmanuel Dining Room. Connie was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed playing the organ. She was a life-member of the Brandywiners and served on the Board of Directors and as Publicity Chair for The Dickinson Theater Organ Society. During her lifetime, Connie had several careers including being an R.N.; a professional poodle breeder, dog show handler and groomer; and a fashion designer. However, her most rewarding lifetime pursuit was being a devoted daughter, wife, and mother.



Her husband of 47 years, Radford A. Mead, died in 2001. She is survived by one daughter, Julie Mead Bogguss, and one grandson, Ian Wilson Bogguss, both of Charlotte, NC.



The funeral service with Holy Eucharist will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church, with interment in the adjoining churchyard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: Grace Episcopal Church, 4900 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. To offer condolences online, please visit

