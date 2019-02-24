Cora Banks Mack

Mrs. Cora Banks Mack, 95 received her eternal rest Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Novant Medical Center-Huntersville. Homegoing Services will be held at 12 noon with visitation beginning at 11:30 am on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 1901 Rozezelles Ferry Road. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. A.E. Grier & Sons is assisting the family. 704.377.4243

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019
