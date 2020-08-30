1/1
Cora Reynolds Spell
1931 - 2020
Mrs. Spell, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at The Addison of Lincolnton.

She was born March 4, 1931 in North Wilkesboro to the late Elsie and Bertie Mae Reynolds. Cora retired from Maryland Casualty Insurance Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband James "Jim" Spell; brothers Willis, Troy and Claude "Chick" Reynolds; and sisters Mima Lee Key, Kathleen Roberson and Gladys Lankford.

She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by children Pamela Spell (husband Terry) and James Gregory Spell; grandchildren, Steven Tyler, Shawn Casey, James Jordan, James Gregory Jr. and Aryanna Cythera; her husband's family, Earl Spell (Ann), Wayne Spell (Joyce), Linda Stone and Deborah Smith (Ray); a special niece and nephew Loraine Rowe and Ronnie Reynolds and many other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel at noon Monday, August 31st with The Reverend Joseph Chambers officiating. Her family will receive friends from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County. A special thank you to the staff at The Addison of Lincolnton for their excellent care and compassion for Cora as a resident and during her end of life care.

Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC 28210
7045441412
