Cordylia Crook Chapman, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The Cypress of Charlotte. Mrs. Chapman was born March 9, 1928 in Maumee, Ohio, a daughter of the late Francis Masters Crook and Kathryn Meister Crook. She is predeceased by her parents.



Cordy followed a friend from high school to Duke University. While at Duke, she became editor of The Chanticleer as well as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She met her husband in the spring of their Junior year at Morehead City, NC where he nearly tripped over her on the beach. They were married following their graduation in September 1950. Cordy followed Bob to several ports while he was in the Navy. They settled in Ohio for several years after Bob was out of the Navy before moving to Charlotte where she lived for sixty years.



Cordy was blessed to have a long and happy life traveling to many places in the world. Her passions included gardening, golf as well as playing bridge. Some of her fondest memories were spent with Bob in Linville. She was always frank, sometimes painfully honest, but as kind and generous a person as there was. Cordy was young at heart and viewed life with limitless possibilities. She was like the bionic woman, nothing seemed to ever slow her down.



Cordy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bob, and her sister, Jane Revanaugh, of Holland, Ohio. Also she is survived by her son, Dr. Todd M. Chapman ,wife Stacey, of Big Sky Montana , and two daughters, Gay C. Vann, husband Joel, and Holly K. Brown, husband, Evan ; six grandchildren, Dr. Todd M. Chapman, Jr, Will W. Chapman, Chris Chapman, Cordylia Brook Vann, Robert Vann and Walker Vann; as well as six great grandchildren.



Cordy was blessed with a dedicated team of wonderful caregivers. Hospice and Palliative Care of Greater Charlotte supported her through her difficult times. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or Wee Kirk Presbyterian Church, PO Box 702, Linville, NC 28646.



There will be a memorial service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Myers Park Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Deborah Conner officiating. The family will receive friends in Oxford Hall following the service.



There will be a memorial service on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Myers Park Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Deborah Conner officiating. The family will receive friends in Oxford Hall following the service.





