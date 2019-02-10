Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coreen Case Finley. View Sign

Mrs. Coreen Case Finley, age 82, of Charlotte, died January 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell King Case and Mamie Gibbs Case of Charlotte. She was the dedicated wife of late Reverend Nelson Woodward Finley for 31 years. Coreen was predeceased by two brothers, Alvin C. Case, and Mitchell Henry Case, of Charlotte, of which were both Cold War veterans. She is survived by her brother, Manson Drew Case, a veteran, professional engineer and author residing with his wife, Gladys Parker Case, of Hartsville, SC; and her loving sister, Irene Case Baker, and husband, George A. Baker III, of Greenville, SC.



Coreen enjoyed the company of her nieces, nephews, and the grand nieces and nephews, often visiting in their homes. A true Panthers fan, she watched them play for 22 white-knuckled years from the seat she purchased for herself in the end zone. Her brother, sister, extended family, and friends, will miss her mightily.



Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, in Mint Hill, North Carolina and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on February 16, 2019, in the Chapel at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coreen and Woody Finley Scholarship at Development Office of Lees McCrae College, Banner Elk, NC.



Condolences may be offered at

Mrs. Coreen Case Finley, age 82, of Charlotte, died January 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell King Case and Mamie Gibbs Case of Charlotte. She was the dedicated wife of late Reverend Nelson Woodward Finley for 31 years. Coreen was predeceased by two brothers, Alvin C. Case, and Mitchell Henry Case, of Charlotte, of which were both Cold War veterans. She is survived by her brother, Manson Drew Case, a veteran, professional engineer and author residing with his wife, Gladys Parker Case, of Hartsville, SC; and her loving sister, Irene Case Baker, and husband, George A. Baker III, of Greenville, SC.Coreen enjoyed the company of her nieces, nephews, and the grand nieces and nephews, often visiting in their homes. A true Panthers fan, she watched them play for 22 white-knuckled years from the seat she purchased for herself in the end zone. Her brother, sister, extended family, and friends, will miss her mightily.Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, in Mint Hill, North Carolina and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on February 16, 2019, in the Chapel at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coreen and Woody Finley Scholarship at Development Office of Lees McCrae College, Banner Elk, NC.Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel

7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

(704) 545-4864 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close