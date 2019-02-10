Mrs. Coreen Case Finley, age 82, of Charlotte, died January 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell King Case and Mamie Gibbs Case of Charlotte. She was the dedicated wife of late Reverend Nelson Woodward Finley for 31 years. Coreen was predeceased by two brothers, Alvin C. Case, and Mitchell Henry Case, of Charlotte, of which were both Cold War veterans. She is survived by her brother, Manson Drew Case, a veteran, professional engineer and author residing with his wife, Gladys Parker Case, of Hartsville, SC; and her loving sister, Irene Case Baker, and husband, George A. Baker III, of Greenville, SC.
Coreen enjoyed the company of her nieces, nephews, and the grand nieces and nephews, often visiting in their homes. A true Panthers fan, she watched them play for 22 white-knuckled years from the seat she purchased for herself in the end zone. Her brother, sister, extended family, and friends, will miss her mightily.
Burial will be in Sunset Memory Gardens, in Mint Hill, North Carolina and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on February 16, 2019, in the Chapel at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coreen and Woody Finley Scholarship at Development Office of Lees McCrae College, Banner Elk, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 10, 2019