Cotesworth Pinckney Fishburne, IV "Coty" ROCK HILL - Cotesworth (Coty) Pinckney Fishburne, IV, died on April 10th at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. He was born July 20th, 1937, the son of Beryl Brawley and Cotesworth Pinckney Fishburne, III, of Walterboro, SC. He graduated from Wofford College in 1959 and the Medical College of Virginia Dental School in 1963. After serving as a Captain in the Army for two years, in 1965 he established his dental practice in Rock Hill, SC. Following retirement in 2002, Coty continued to contribute to the dental profession through numerous dental inventions. He was a musician, a philanthropist, and a leader and participant of many groups and clubs in his community and region. He served on the board of the Medical University of South Carolina for twenty-five years. Coty is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley Herlong Fishburne; his daughter, Anne Fishburne Hamilton and her husband Will Hamilton of Charleston, SC; his daughter, Mary Fishburne Hayden and her husband Geoffrey Hayden and their two children, Cotesworth Fishburne Hayden and Anderson Libbey Hayden of Philadelphia, PA; his sister, Mary Glenn Givens of Sumter, SC; and extended family. A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Richard Carr, will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill, SC, on Sunday, April 14th at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive guests after the service at the Hopkins Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church (234 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC 29730), Wofford College (429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303), Children's Attention Home (P.O. Box 2912, Rock Hill, SC 29732), or the Medical University of South Carolina (James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine, 29 Bee Street, MSC Code: 182, Charleston, SC 29425).

