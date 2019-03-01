Mr. Coy Mack Richardson, 76, departed this life on February 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at New Waves of Joy Baptist Church, 4739 E. W. T. Harris Blvd. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30. Burial will follow in VA Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. First Family Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
First Family Funeral & Cremation Service
6429 Freedom Dr
Charlotte, NC 28214
(980) 299-8647
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019