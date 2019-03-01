Coy Mack Richardson (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coy Mack Richardson.

Mr. Coy Mack Richardson, 76, departed this life on February 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at New Waves of Joy Baptist Church, 4739 E. W. T. Harris Blvd. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:30. Burial will follow in VA Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. First Family Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Funeral Home
First Family Funeral & Cremation Service
6429 Freedom Dr
Charlotte, NC 28214
(980) 299-8647
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.