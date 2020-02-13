Age 86, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born September 17, 1933 in Charlotte, he was the son of the late Craven Monroe, Sr. and Mary Lawing Sloop. Craven served in the United States Army and graduated from NC State with a Bachelor's of Science in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering. Craven began his career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, FL and retired from Duke Energy after 30 years of service.
Craven is survived by his daughter, Donna Elizabeth Sloop; his former wife, Martha Hayes; his beloved dog, Max; and many more loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave. Charlotte, NC 28203, https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/give/
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2020