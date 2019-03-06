Curtis Seagle, 71, passed away March 4, 2019, following a brief illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Arthur Seagle.
Born in Baltimore, MD, Curtis lived his entire life in the Mint Hill community. A graduate of Pfeiffer University and a veteran of the U.S. Army as a military police officer, he was a former officer with the Mecklenburg County Police Department, a trucker, and a general contractor. Curtis enjoyed his beloved dog, Gracie, and traveling.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Marie Seagle; a brother, Daniel Seagle, III; and a sister, Joyce Morris.
He is survived by his sister, Carole Bennett, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road in Mint Hill, NC.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019