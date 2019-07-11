Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Boe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis J. Boe CHARLOTTE - The Rev. Curtis James Boe, OSFC, 76, passed into the arms of God on July 7, 2019. Born June 11, 1943, he was the youngest of the six children of the late Richard and Mae Thompson Boe of Dawson, MN. Curtis graduated from Dawson High School, attended Normandale Community College and served in the U. S. Air Force in the Vietnam era. He was employed in data management and information technology, and was thoroughly enjoying retirement. He served in various leadership capacities in New Life Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) for more than 30 years. Fr. Curtis was ordained priest in the United American Catholic Church in 2014. Curtis was gifted with a beautiful tenor voice. He performed with a number of choral groups, including nine seasons in the Opera Carolina Chorus. He also was an expert painter, a talented ceramicist, and a gifted cook. Surviving Curtis are his husband of 32 years, Michael K. Warner; two sons, Dr. Christopher Boe (David Scire) and Shawn Boe, and grandson Shaun Boe, all of Charlotte; two brothers, Lloyd Boe and Marvin Boe (Donna), and one sister, Marcy Beck, in Minnesota, and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Boe and Robert Boe. Friends are invited to celebrate his life with his family on Friday, July 12, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1900 The Plaza, Charlotte; and at a memorial service on Saturday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m. at New Life MCC, in All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 South New Hope Road, Gastonia. In lieu of flowers, Fr. Curtis requested memorial contributions to New Life MCC, the teacher education program at Pfeiffer University, or a .

Curtis J. Boe CHARLOTTE - The Rev. Curtis James Boe, OSFC, 76, passed into the arms of God on July 7, 2019. Born June 11, 1943, he was the youngest of the six children of the late Richard and Mae Thompson Boe of Dawson, MN. Curtis graduated from Dawson High School, attended Normandale Community College and served in the U. S. Air Force in the Vietnam era. He was employed in data management and information technology, and was thoroughly enjoying retirement. He served in various leadership capacities in New Life Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) for more than 30 years. Fr. Curtis was ordained priest in the United American Catholic Church in 2014. Curtis was gifted with a beautiful tenor voice. He performed with a number of choral groups, including nine seasons in the Opera Carolina Chorus. He also was an expert painter, a talented ceramicist, and a gifted cook. Surviving Curtis are his husband of 32 years, Michael K. Warner; two sons, Dr. Christopher Boe (David Scire) and Shawn Boe, and grandson Shaun Boe, all of Charlotte; two brothers, Lloyd Boe and Marvin Boe (Donna), and one sister, Marcy Beck, in Minnesota, and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Boe and Robert Boe. Friends are invited to celebrate his life with his family on Friday, July 12, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1900 The Plaza, Charlotte; and at a memorial service on Saturday, July 13, at 11:30 a.m. at New Life MCC, in All Saints Episcopal Church, 1201 South New Hope Road, Gastonia. In lieu of flowers, Fr. Curtis requested memorial contributions to New Life MCC, the teacher education program at Pfeiffer University, or a . Published in Charlotte Observer on July 11, 2019

