Mr. Curtis J. Parker, Jr. (Gee Gee) passed away on October 16, 2020 at Atrium Health. He was born on 11/14/1949 in Atlanta, Georgia to Annie and Curtis Parker, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Nephew, Goldwyn Parker, II. Mr. Parker is survived by three children, Ricky A. Parker (Beverly), Ilya and Tracie Parker. He is also survived by three grandchildren Nadia, Katelyn and Zoe Parker, his brother Goldwyn Parker (Andrea),Niece Jessica McCauley (Bismarck), 8 great nieces and nephews and his Aunt Mrs. E. B Maxwell. He is also survived by his former wife, Ms. Marjorie Parker, his God Sister, Crystal Barnes and a host of cousins. Curtis attended York Road high school, graduated from the first integrated class of Olympic High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, N.C.



A Memorial Service will be delayed until people can safely assemble.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store