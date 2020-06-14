Curtis Reid Bennett, 92, of Indian Trail, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Curtis was born on June 8, 1928, son of the late Walter Wright Bennett and Dora Diggs Bennett in Stanley Co. NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Rudolph and Harry, and sister, Marilyn Helms. Curtis enlisted in the United States Navy on September 26, 1945 where he served on the USS Skirmish and USS Dour until his honorable discharge on June 7, of 1949.He was a devoted member of Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church for 65 years and worked with the Special Ed class for many years. Curtis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cordelia Mauney Bennett; their children, Debbie Price and her husband Steve, of Matthews, NC, Cathy Bennett of Manhattan, NY, and Leslie Tye and her husband Earl, of Hillsborough, NC; grandchildren, Courtney Tye, Laura Hall and her husband Cooper, Adam Price, Jonathan Tye and his wife Xheni, and David Tye. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, at Pritchard at South End, 1117 South Boulevard, with a private burial at Charlotte Memorial Gardens with military honors. Memorials may be sent to the Special Education department of Pritchard at South End, 1117 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203. Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.