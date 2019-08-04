Curtis S. Corder, Sr. "Sonny", age 82, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Corder was born on May 1, 1937 in Malden, MO, son of the late Curtis F. Corder, Jr. and Lelia Buchanan Corder. He was a graduate of Paragould High School class of 1955. Sonny played football, basketball and baseball. He was involved in many organizations during high school years and throughout his adult life. Sonny served in the U. S. Airforce from 1955 to 1959. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC. Sonny was a retired owner (one of three) of Lyf-Tym Building Products Company Inc. which was founded in 1966. He was a devoted father, paw-paw, papa Sonny, great grandfather and will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Sonny is preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Corder and sister, Eva Jane Corder.
He is survived by his son, Curt Corder (Susan); daughters, Renee Garmon (Reggie) and Michele Corder; grandchildren, Amanda Corder, Greg Garmon (Samantha), Mark Corder (Katie), Travis Garmon, Chris Ferrell, Nick Ferrell, Maddie Ferrell; two great grandchildren and brothers, Robert J. Corder and William L. Corder (Sue).
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jason Schultz and the great team of medical professionals that gave Sonny quality of life.
To those who desire may send memorials to Novant Health Hospice and .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2019