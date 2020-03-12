Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis William "Bill" Chambless. View Sign Service Information Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory 106 Cherryville Rd. Shelby , NC 28150-4208 (704)-480-8383 Send Flowers Obituary

Curtis William "Bill" Chambless, age 68, died peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Hospice Wendover with his wife by his side. Born in Shreveport LA, he was the son of Mary Jo Watson Chambless of Shreveport LA. and the late Joe Grady Chambless. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 1974 with a B.S. in Business Administration and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Bill came to Shelby with Citgo Gas / City Services and eventually opened Carolinas Commercial Realty. He was a former member of Shelby Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and an elder and is presently a member of Central United Methodist Church in Shelby. Bill was a former officer of Shelby Rotary Club, former president of Cleveland County Club, president of Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland County, former Chairman of the board of the Neal Senior Center ,President of the Council on Aging, member of the Cleveland County Republican Party, Member of the Cleveland County Realtor Association, member of the board of the Cleveland County Foundation for the Carolinas, and former chairman of The Community in Schools Scholarship Endowment. Bill loved life and was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. Always an avid LSU fan, He was able to go to the championship game in February to watch his LSU Tigers win the National Title. He enjoyed being with the Breakfast Group at the Shelby Cafe. Underlying his many accomplishments and sharp mind was a big kind generous heart. Bill always said," If I'm going to do something, I'm going to have fun doing it."



In addition to his mother, Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret Murphy Chambless; a daughter, Lacey Chambless of Shelby; two step sons, Isaac Watson Pearson of Belmont and John Roy "Jack" Pearson of Marion; two sisters, Carolyn Chambless Youkum and husband Leonard of Shreveport LA, and Jeanette Chambless Milam and husband Cliff of Shreveport LA; two sisters-in-law, Kay Murphy Paul of Salisbury and Laura Elizabeth Murphy of North Topsail Beach; mother-in-law, Harriet Powell Murphy of Brookdale in Shelby; five nieces and nephews; and ten great nieces and nephews.



Memorial service will be held on May 19, 2020 at Central United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life at Cleveland Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or Cleveland County Boys and Girls Club, 412 W Sumter St, Shelby, NC 28150.



