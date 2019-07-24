Cynthia Pressley (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC
28269
(704)-509-1550
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
View Map
Obituary
Cynthia Stogner Pressley CHARLOTTE - Cynthia Stogner Pressley, age 61, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1957, in Lancaster, SC to the late Joann and James Ray Stogner. Cynthia is survived by her daughter Jody P. Crosby (Tyler), stepsons David and Chris Pressley, two grandchildren Cooper Crosby and Taylor Summerville, one brother Dean Stogner (Amy), one sister Christie Stegall (Don) and many nieces and nephews. A public viewing for Ms. Pressley will be held from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary, 4300 Statesville Rd., Charlotte, NC 28269. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, July 26, 2019, at Boston's Mortuary. The family will receive friends at 2:00 PM for visitation prior to the service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 24, 2019
