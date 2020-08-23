1/
Cynthie K. (Kaiser) Bowman
1952 - 2020
Cyndie Kiser Bowman, age 68, of Swiss Pine Lake Drive in Spruce Pine, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.

Born on April 5, 1952 in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Tyree Kiser, Sr. She was graduate of Cullowhee High School and a 1973 graduate of Pfeiffer University. Cyndie retired twenty years ago from Discover Card as a manager for North Carolina.

Cyndie was a dedicated mother and grandmother to her two children and five grandchildren. She cherished her family gatherings at Lake Norman and annual Thanksgiving cookouts in Spruce Pine. Cyndie especially loved trips to the beach, Disney and out west with her family. She loved all traveling and particularly international travels. Cyndie became a master gardener in Mecklenburg County and continued her love and enthusiasm for gardening. In June Cyndie and her husband, Bill celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary.....somehow it worked. She will be greatly missed by all.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of fifty years; Bill Bowman of Spruce Pine; her mother, Sarah Crowe Kiser; her daughter, Amy Gais and husband, Kevin of Lake Norman; her son; Bret Bowman and wife, Caley of Asheville; her brother; Tyree Kiser, Jr.; her sisters; Karen Austin and Donna Stoltz; and her grandchildren; Grant, Brady, and Max Gais and Breezy and Canyon Bowman.

Additional arrangements will announced later.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to; Mitchell County Animal Rescue, 2492 U.S. Hwy. 19-E, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org

Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website; www.webbfh.com., selecting Cyndie Bowman's name and then you may sign her guestbook. Webb Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Bowman and is honored to be serving the Bowman family. Mrs. Bowman's obituary has also been posted on Facebook for viewing.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
128 Roan Rd
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
(828) 765-4277
Memories & Condolences
