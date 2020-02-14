Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. Max McLeod. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

D. Max McLeod died peacefully Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020, at Atrium Health/ Levine Cancer Institute, in Pineville, NC, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Max was born on May 2, 1947 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the only son of his parents Arch Max and Doris Smyre McLeod, both who predeceased him. His step-mother Ruby McLeod and his like-brother and best friend Luther E. Smith also predeceased him in 2019.



After graduating from high school, Max was admitted to the NCSU School of Design in Architecture. During his years of practice, he designed many types of buildings, schools, and offices, but his passion always was designing churches.



Max was an artist as well as an architect. He was a photographer and a ceramicist. Max most often found beauty and inspiration in nature around him, and filtered it through his truly unique talents. He was self-taught in his creative endeavors and was avidly making new pieces throughout all of his life. He was an inspiration to everyone around him, and the works he created exuded his passions.



Max was a beloved man in his community, who loved his family and his friends with his whole heart and gave to all those whom he met with genuine smiles and laughter.



Surviving Max are his wife Anita Hornback McLeod; daughter Anita Elizabeth McLeod Honbarger of Sylva, NC (Steve); son William Max McLeod of Matthews, NC, and Hudson, NY (Kurt Wehmann); sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gayle and Ray Ford of Spring Hill, TN; first-cousin Kathy Coyle Evans of Sarasota, FL.



Max's family also wishes to thank his oncologist Dr. Earle F. Burgess and his staff for their skill and care of Max and his family during his illness.



The memorial service for D. Max McLeod will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 South Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105, at 2.00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, his family requests that gifts made in Max's memory be sent to Matthews United Methodist Church.



Condolences may be offered online at





