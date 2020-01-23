At home on January 19, 2020 Daisy Nell Trivette completed her "brief" 93 year sojourn in this world to join the Lord for eternity. She was preceded in death by her husband, Huber t Trivette, 2 brothers and 3 sisters and survived by her daughter, Dr. Dayna Trivette.
Daisy's life will be celebrated at Matthews United Methodist Church (801 South Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105) on Saturday January 25, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. Thereafter a brief ceremony at Forest Lawn East Cemetery will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Matthews United Memorial Church (MUMC) designated to "Seasoned to Perfection" or to Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation (MCPR) 5841 Brookshire Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28216 designated to the Senior Games Scholarship Fund.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 23, 2020