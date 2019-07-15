Dale Christian Schwemm, 81, of Stanley, NC. passed away on July 8, 2019. Born on November 29, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Harold and Ora Pauline Thorpe Schwemm. Dale served proudly in the United States Navy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; children Ron (Julie), Tami, Laura (Charley) and Doug (Tracy); 17 grand and great grandchildren and 2 sisters. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa. The Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Denver is serving the Schwemm Family
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 15, 2019