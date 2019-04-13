Dale Officer Talford born December 28, 1954, departed on April 9, 2019, in the care of Aldersgate Hospice Care. A Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Kings Funeral Home-Chapel, quiet hour 12-1, service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville, NC.
