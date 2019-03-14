Dale Ray Burgess, 67, of Charlotte, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with his family and friends at his side. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Brenda, children, Brad and wife Paige, Cayce Bowes, and husband Matt, brothers Joe and wife Kathy, Tony and wife Sherry, sisters, Wanda Luckey and husband Pat, and Brenda Lippard. He is survived by his grandchildren, Peyton, Graham, Miles, and Rosabelle. Dale was born in Rowan County, NC to the late RJ and Dorothy Sue Weant Burgess on September 13, 1951. Dale lived in Charlotte for the most of his life and recently employed by Home Depot. Dale loved fast cars, target shooting and photography. Mostly he loved the Lord and attended Gloryland Baptist Church. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 - 02:00 PM at Gloryland Baptist Church, 3001 Gloryland Ave. Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gigi's Playhouse, an organization dedicated to helping children with Down Syndrome. www.gigisplayhouse.org/charlotte/ Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com to share memories.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 14, 2019