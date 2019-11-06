Mrs. Dale Wheeler Johnston, 67, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House.



A native of Charlotte, NC, Mrs. Johnston was a daughter of the late Fernie Julius Wheeler and Alberta Emma Dale Wheeler. She was a member of The Southern Roots Gardening Club, Charlotte, NC and loved gardening. She will be remembered as a loving wife, step-mother, and step-grandmother. She was retired from Springs Industries where she worked at the IT Training Manager. She was a selfless person who loved helping other people. Her friends and family will miss her deeply.



Surviving are her husband, Roger Hugh Johnston of the home; a step-daughter, Jacqueline Johnston Moore of Thomasville, NC; a step-son, David Roger Johnston of High Point, NC; a step-grandson, Drew Ferguson of Greenville, NC; a step-granddaughter, Jessica Lauren Ferguson of Thomasville, NC, and her beloved dog, Bella of the home.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

