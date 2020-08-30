Dan Aaron Knee, 97, died peacefully August 23, 2020. A Charlotte native, he was born June 24, 1923 on Kingston Avenue, son of Aaron A. Knee and Alma Mallery Knee. Dan grew up in Charlotte where he attended Alexander Graham Junior High and Central High School. Dan excelled at tennis during his youth, winning several city championships and helping lead Central to two southeast championships in 1940 and 1941. He graduated from N.C. State University in 1948 with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering and later earned an MBA from UNC-Charlotte. Dan served in WWII as an officer in the Army Air Corp as a Meteorologist. Following his time in the service Dan enjoyed a career in the Chemical/ Petroleum Industry, first with Dupont and then with Exxon/Mobil, from which he retired in 1985. Dan was a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, the American Petroleum Institute and the Charlotte Engineers Club. Dan enjoyed NC State Wolfpack football and basketball. He was well known for playing golf into his early nineties.
In 1945, Dan married Marguerite Wilkins Mapp, from White Hall Farm, Machipongo of the Eastern Shore of Virginia. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Dan and Marguerite had two daughters, Susan Knee Smith and Mallery Knee Pittman.
Dan and Marguerite were members of St. John's Episcopal Church in Charlotte from 1957 to 1980 and then were associated with Myers Park United Methodist Church for many years, where they were members of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. In later years Dan and Marguerite were very active with the Spiritual Life Ministry at Plantation Estates.
In addition to his wife, Marguerite, Dan was preceded in death by a daughter, Mallery Knee Pittman; two sisters, Virginia Knee Walker (Scott) and Ruth Knee White (Ranny); a brother-in-law, Claude Milton Mapp, Jr. (Ruby) and a sister-in-law, Cora Mapp Chandler (Bill); nephew, James Mapp Chandler (Ramona).
Dan is survived by a daughter, Susan Knee Smith and her husband, Claud Vandiver Smith of Charlotte; son-in-law, Charles Reese Pittman of Charlotte; grandchildren, Claire Pittman Roberts (Taylor), Claude Vandiver Smith (Saunders) and Daniel Reese Pittman (Kirsten); great-grandchildren, Tavener Shepherd Roberts, Emory Marguerite Roberts, Bangle Aaron Smith, Hatcher Landgrave Smith, Campbell Vandiver Smith, Charles Shephard Pittman and Walker Wilkins Pittman; eight nephews, Scott R. Walker, Jr., Jeffrey Knee Walker (Lee), Ransom Curtis White, III (Bain), Michael A. White (Sandy), Stuart Mallery White (Jackie), William H. Chandler, Jr.(Coni), and Robert Harmanson Mapp (Carol).
A graveside service for the family will be held at Hungars Church in Bridgetown, Virginia on the Eastern Shore of Virginia at a future date. Founded in 1623, Hungars Church is one of the oldest churches in America. Marguerite Wilkins Mapp Knee's family have been active members of Hungars for twelve generations.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
