With her constant smile and sweet spirit, Dana Joan Hanson gave more to the world than she took from it. Could there be a better legacy for a woman of grace who was taken before her time? Dana passed away May 12, 2020, two months after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 70.
Dana was born on April 23, 1950, in Hamilton, Ontario, the daughter of Daryl Wells, Sr. and Margaret Hanson. She graduated from Nightingale School of Nursing in her hometown of Toronto and made her way to Charlotte in 1975 when her then-husband, a doctor, took a job here. Dana worked for a time as a nurse but spent the heart of her career at the Charlotte campus of Pfeiffer University. After earning a B.S. degree in Healthcare Management and Master of Business Administration degree from Pfeiffer, she went to work there. Her last post before retiring in 2019 was Special Assistant to the Provost, helping with special projects.
Dana and her longtime partner, Dick Beatty, met through a mutual friend. Their first date was dinner at Primo Prime. They spent the next 18 years together, making up for what had been challenging times before their hearts became entwined. They were the best years of both their lives. Dick is 87. He always thought he'd go first.
Dana is survived by Dick Beatty; a sister, Barbara Swift, and her husband, Ned, of Ottawa; and nephew Cody Swift and niece Emele Kalinin and her husband, Cody, all of Ottawa.
A memorial service to celebrate Dana's life is planned when such gatherings are possible. Father Frank O'Rourke, a family friend and retired priest at their parish, St. Gabriel Catholic Church, will officiate. Dana was always appreciated at St. Gabe for her willingness to pitch in where needed, including tidying up the church at Easter and Christmas.
Rather than flowers, a gift to honor Dana can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to P.O.B. 42040, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
The deepest gratitude goes to everyone at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville for making Dana's final days comfortable.
Dana's smile lit her way along life's twists and turns. She loved to garden and tend to the birds in her backyard, especially the bluebirds. Their song goes on, but without Dana.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.