Dana Ray Edwards, 67, died 6 October 2019 at his home in Charlotte, NC after a long battle with cancer.
Mr. Edwards was born on 23 July 1952 in Marshville, NC. He served proudly during the Vietnam War as an Airmen in the United States Air Force. He met the love of his life, Velma, while stationed at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, TX and they married shortly after. He returned to NC and started his career with Goodyear Tires. After being diagnosed with cancer at age 40, he answered the call to help others by obtaining his nursing degree from Central Piedmont Community College in 2000 and caring for patients in the community for the next 15 years. Dana was a lover of all things Air Force, a master of the grill, driving fast cars but the rock n' roll music could never be loud enough.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, his two daughters, Misty and Mercedes, three grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 7:00 until 8:30 pm Wednesday, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, in the funeral home chapel.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2019