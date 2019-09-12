Daniel Alcala "Chico" CHARLOTTE - Chico Alcala, of Charlotte, NC passed away Thursday, September 5th, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born April 20, 1960, and lived life to the fullest, filling the world with music, humor, and love. He will be greatly missed by his family and countless friends. On Saturday, September 14, 2019, the family will receive friends at Sunset Road Baptist Church for a 1 pm visitation, followed by funeral service at 2 pm with Rev. Steve Bass officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions made be made to Sunset Road Baptist Church.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 12, 2019