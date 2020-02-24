Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Alexander Meggs. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Meggs, 29, beloved husband, son, grandson, brother, coach and friend passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Daniel fought courageously against colon cancer since he was diagnosed in May of 2017.



Daniel is survived by his wife, Jordan Meggs and unborn son, Davis; his parents, Doug and Lisa Meggs; sister, Brittany Rauch (Julian); nephews, Wills Rauch and Miller Rauch; grandmother, Libby Jackson (Jerry Reid); father, Jimmy Miller; mother, Sandy Katopodis (Jimmy Katopodis); brother-in-law, Paul Katopodis; and sister-in-law, Kristi Miller. Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Betty Meggs.



He was born on April 14th, 1990, in Charlotte, NC, to Doug and Lisa Meggs. Daniel was a highly successful junior golfer - qualifying for 3 consecutive US Junior Amateurs. He attended Wake Forest on a golf scholarship. Daniel shared his knowledge and love for golf as the Director of Instruction at TPC Piper Glen. He especially loved working with the juniors. He enjoyed helping the members improve their games and seeing their enjoyment with the game he loved.



Daniel's love of golf and competition was well known. He made many lifelong friends throughout his golf career as a junior, collegiate golfer and teaching professional. Those friends went above and beyond to help create moments and gestures that provided encouragement and support throughout his illness.



Although his life was intertwined tightly with golf, Daniel's love for his wife, Jordan, inspired him to continue to fight the cancer diagnosis even though the odds were against him. He fought intensely in hopes of seeing the birth of his son but his spirit will live through his son.



Daniel was described by anyone who his path crossed as someone who always had a smile and a protective nature. Although he was suffering, he was protective of others and never wanting to cause anyone pain by sharing his declining condition in the last months. He truly loved his friends and family and was determined to protect them from hurting for him.



The family would like to thank the Levine Cancer Institute for their compassionate and exhaustive efforts to help in Daniel's battle. A special thanks to Dr. Richard Redvanly, Dr. Reza Nazemzadeh, Dr. John Martinie, Lindsey Whitley and the staff at Levine Cancer Institute SouthPark for their extraordinary care they provided since his initial diagnosis. The family would also like to thank the members along with Denise Calia and staff of TPC Piper Glen for embracing and supporting Daniel and Jordan throughout the last 33 months.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:30 am Monday, February 24, 2020, at McEwen Funeral Service in Mint Hill, NC. A second visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:45 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church-Harris Campus, 7200 East W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm in the Worship Center. Gavin Coyle, Franklin Dolan, Doug Hiney, Paul Katopodis, Fran Kopittke, Brent Meggs, Julian Rauch and John Varol will act as pallbearers.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to The Meggs Foundation, 5417 Old Course Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277 or The Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204.



