Daniel Elmer Parkinson, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Dan had been battling a very rare and complicated form of lymphoma. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania September 27, 1936 to Lavina and Earl Parkinson.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carole Maxwell Parkinson; and by his son, Ronald and wife, Kathleen of Michigan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Daniel and Christina Parkinson. Dan was one of 5 children and is also survived by 2 brothers, Joseph and wife, Ruth Ann of Pennsylvania, and Richard and wife, Joann of Florida.
Dan worked 39 years for GMAC in several cities in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. He retired in Charlotte, NC in 1999.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3 PM at Forest Hill Church, 7224 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Hill Church.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2019